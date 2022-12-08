Why has another Tory MP lost the whip?

Tory MP Julian Knight has had his whip removed after a complaint was made to the Metropolitan police.

This means Knight, who is the MP for Solihull in the Midlands, no longer sits in the Commons as a Conservative, after chief whip Simon Hart made the decision.

A spokesperson for the chief whip said: “Following a complaint made to the Metropolitan police this evening, we have removed the whip from Julian Knight MP with immediate effect.”

No details of the complaint or what it relates to have been disclosed.

Knight responded to the news on Twitter, calling the decision "wrong and unjustified".

Knight has been in the Commons since May 2015 and he is also chair of the digital, culture, media and sport committee.

He is the fifth Tory MP who has had their whip removed. Others include Matt Hancock, who has announced he is standing down at the next general election.

