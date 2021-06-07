Right-wingers just got triggered by Kamala cookies

Kamala Harris handed out a cookie that looked like her face to journalists on a plane, and people on the right are freaking out on Twitter.

In a tweet posted Sunday night, White House reporter Courtney Subramanain shared the image of the Kamala cookie, which features the VP’s hair and sort of her face, though that part in Subramanain’s cookie appeared to be smushed.

“ @vp made an OTR visit to the back of the plane and delivered cookies decorated with the shape of her likeness as well as AF2,” she wrote.

Conservative outrage immediately poured in.

“Handing out cookies with her face on them as the border crisis rages,” wrote GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a tweet quoting the image of the cookie. “The modern-day equivalent of ‘let them eat cake.’”

The Marie Antoinette comparisons were popular, but the scandal still feels pretty contrived, as Republicans were happy to host Donald Trump’s ego for four years.

An unverified account on Twitter also claimed that the cookies were a gift to Harris from a “Black-owned bakery,” not made by her. But neither Subramanian nor the Harris team ever confirmed this, and it’s totally unclear why this random account would know that.

Still, supporters of Harris are calling it a repurposed baked gift, not a handmade face cookie.

The tweet comes just a week after Republicans were shocked and outraged by Harris referring to Memorial Day as “the long weekend,” which they said failed to honor the troops being memorialized.

The cookie and Harris were flying to Guatemala, where she gave a speech on Monday urging people leaving Central America to stay out of America.

(AFP via Getty Images)

“Do not come. Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border,” Harris said. “If you come to our border, you will be turned back.”

Maybe that will be enough for Republicans to forgive her for the cookies.