Kamala Harris accused of using a fake accent in Detroit speech

Not for the first time in her career, Vice President and Democratic candidate for the upcoming US election Kamala Harris has been accused of using a fake accent during a speech.

As part of her Labor Day campaigning, Harris stopped off at Northwestern High School in Detroit to speak to union members and workers on September 2.

A number of social media users have shared a clip from the speech where Harris said: "You may not be a union member but you better thank a union member for the five-day work week. You better thank a union member for sick leave. You better thank a union member for paid leave. You better thank a union member for vacation time."

But it's not what she said but how she said it that's attracted criticism from a number of people online as she appears to use a southern accent but is understood to not have any apparent southern roots.

The Donald Trump campaign posted two videos of Harris delivering a similar line in both Detroit and later the same day in Pittsburgh and said: "Let's see if you can spot the difference..."

Comedian Terrence K Williams claimed Harris was "caught on stage pretending to be black southern woman" and "is mocking southern folks and pandering for votes".

Chad Prather, a comedian and podcast host, blasted the moment as "so cringe" and added "no-one is buying it".

And Matt Whitlock, a Republican communications strategist, claimed "politics is a performance to Kamala Harris".

Previously, Harris came under fire in July for appearing to speak with a Southern accent during an Atlanta rally.



During a trip to Paris, France in 2021, she was mocked then for seemingly mimicking the French accent.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.