Right wingers have got their knickers in a twist over Kamala Harris' communication skills.

During an appearance on radio show called Morning Hustle, the vice president was asked to explain Russia's invasion of Ukraine in "layman’s terms for people who don’t understand what’s going on and how can this directly affect the people of the United States?"

And that she did, but people didn't like it one bit. Let's take a look at what she did to upset them so much.

She said: “So, Ukraine is a country in Europe.”

“It exists next to another country called Russia.

“Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So, basically, that’s wrong, and it goes against everything that we stand for.”

Sounds pretty clear to us and she did do exactly what she was asked to do - explain the crisis in layman's terms - but those on the right used it as an opportunity to mock Harris, perhaps mistaking explaining something simplistically for not understanding the crisis in a more complex way.

“‘When two countries love each other very much, they sometimes make littler countries,'” mocked Spectator USA contributing editor Stephen Miller. “‘And sometimes as they get older they drift apart and then split up. This is not the fault of the countries really.'”

“Apparently Vice President Kamala Harris believes the average American layperson is aged 4,” The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech added. “You will hear higher levels of explanation of international affairs in Peppa Pig.”

We're just upset Peppa Pig is back in political discourse.

