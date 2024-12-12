Another boxing legend wants to fight Jake Paul

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. has said he wants to “test” Jake Paul in a boxing match after he beat Mike Tyson .

Former heavyweight and cruiserweight champion, Jones Jr, called out Paul after his defeat over Tyson last month, which he won on a unanimous decision in a fight viewers said failed to deliver on expectations.

The reaction to the 16 November fight caused Paul to hit out at “ snakes ” within boxing who he claimed had “run their mouth” about him, and it seems he can now add Jones Jr. to that list after his comments to TMZ Sports .

Jones Jr. claims Paul’s chin wasn’t “checked” at all during the match and he would “like a shot” at it.

“I don’t think Mike checked his chin at all,” the 55-year-old said. “So, I wouldn’t mind having a shot to see if I could get to his chin, to test his chin.

“He takes the shot, cool. Or if he can catch me before I can get to his chin, cool. But I would definitely like a shot to get in there and shoot at his chin, you know?”

But, Jones Jr. might have to join the queue, as plenty of others have expressed their desire to fight with Paul, including content creator IShowSpeed and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson .

Paul recently called out longtime adversary Tommy Fury who said he would be willing to have a rematch of their February 2023 fight, which Fury won, if there was a “serious” offer on the table.

In response, Paul posted on X/Twitter: “What an absolute muppet. Buddy you just pulled out of a fight for the 3rd time. You have ZERO credibility.

“I offered you $8M dollars and you ran away from it. And now you got dumped by Molly ( Molly-Mae Hague ), getting sued by DAZN and still can’t call a shot without your dad.”

