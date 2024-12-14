The Nintendo Switch 2 is getting closer and closer, and more details keep emerging in a series of leaks giving gamers tantalising glimpses of the new console.

The latest comes from case manufacturer Dbrand, which has announced its “Killswitch 2” case. The company’s CEO has also told The Verge that the company has ‘actual dimensions’ of the upcoming successor to the Nintendo Switch.

According to the publication, Dbrand has announced the case and it suggests the new Switch 2 will be larger than its predecessor.

As the CEO Adam Ijaz claims, Dbrand has “actual dimensions” which is based on a “3D scan of the real hardware”.

If the reports are to be believed, then the Switch 2 will be around the same thickness, but larger and taller.

The Switch has sold more than 146 units around the world iStock

Ijaz says the Switch 2 will measure 28mm wider than the original Switch at 270mm wide, as well as 14mm taller at 116mm.

Ijaz also told the publication that it’s his “understanding” that Joy-Cons are “magnetically attached” with an “an ejection button”.

It comes after another recent leak appeared to 'confirm' four different key features to what's seen on the current Switch console.

A series of images were recently posted in the Nintendo Switch 2 Subreddit claiming another Chinese accessories company has shared the designs of a case it is making for the upcoming console and what its product will look like when used with the Switch 2 .

This comes soon after there's been a look at what the console is likely to look like after a YouTube channel was sent a 3D printed version of one from a Chinese company making Switch 2 cases that claims to have the final design templates of the console.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings