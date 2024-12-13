How to make the viral McDonald's Grimace Shake at home for yourself

McDonald's has re-added the viral Grimace Shake to its festive menu for two weeks only after its last run saw it become a sell-out success.

In fact, there have been more than 86.7 million posts on TikTok and 266,000 Google searches relating to the viral milkshake in recent months.

The drink's flavour is a blueberry syrup mixed with a typical creamy, milkshake base, inspired by the original McDonald's character Grimace.

The Grimace Shake is available in McDonald's restaurants in either medium or large sizes, with prices starting from £2.69 and £2.99 - or you can now make it for a fraction of the price from home, with recipes popping up online everywhere.

McDonald's

How to make the viral Grimace Shake

*Recipe typically serves 1 and takes 5 minutes to make

1. Get your ingredients together

If you want to recreate the recipe like for like, all you need is 225g of vanilla ice cream, 120g of milk and 70g of fresh blueberries.

2. Place ingredients into a Ninja CREAMi (or similar milkshake maker!)

Place ice cream into your blending container, then use a spoon to create a 1 ½-inch wide hole that reaches the bottom. Add the remaining ingredients to the hole.

3. Get blending

Blend your ingredients to perfection, until the mixture looks thick, but doesn't have bits floating around.

If using the Ninja CREAMi, place the pint in the outer bowl, install the Creamerizer Paddle onto the outer bowl lid and lock the lid assembly on the outer bowl. Place the bowl assembly on the motor base and twist the handle right to raise the platform and lock it in place. Then select the MILKSHAKE setting.

When complete, remove the milkshake from the pint, serve immediately and enjoy!

MAKE IT DAIRY-FREE: Substitute vegan vanilla ice cream for vanilla ice cream and unsweetened oat milk for milk.

