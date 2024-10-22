Kamala Harris' town hall event in Michigan slammed as 'staged' on social media

Kamala Harris has been slammed on social media for a town hall event held in Michigan which some have claimed was "staged".

A town hall event is usually where politicians speak with people they represent, or are trying to win votes from, to hear from them about their topics of interest and to discuss what's going on along while answering unscripted questions.

Democrat candidate Harris attended one in Royal Oak, Michigan on Monday (21 October) which was hosted by Maria Shriver, the former First Lady of California.

But a viral video seemed to show Shriver denying people who attended the chance to ask Harris questions, instead saying some had already been "pre-determined".

In the clip, an audience member asked: "Are we going to be able to ask a question?"

Cheney replied: "You're not, unfortunately, we have some pre-determined questions, hopefully I'll be able to ask some questions that might be in your head, I hope so."

And social media users took aim at Harris, claiming the event was "staged" and it was not a town hall event at all.

One described it as a "clown show".

Another said: "No doubt Harris knew about them too."

"Kamala Harris was caught once again," one wrote.

Another said: "More staged than a reality TV show, less authentic than the apology tour that'll follow it."

One described it as "pathetic".

Another said "it's no surprise".

And one quipped: "Everyone watching Kamala Harris's town hall was thinking the same thing: 'Can you imagine four more years of this?'"

But others were encouraged by some of the remarks Harris made during the event and one said: "Once again the American people are being called upon to save democracy from fascism."



Another described the event as "brilliant" in the way Harris "articulated every policy and use with such precise but thoughtful understanding".

Harris' campaign has not yet responded to the claims about the town hall event being staged.

