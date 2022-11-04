Kanye West has returned to Twitter and is making some bold claims about what he is going to do for the next month.

The outspoken and controversial rapper, now known as 'Ye' had his account suspended last month after he made a series of anti-semitic statements on the site.

However, he has since returned to the website where he has continued to use it in an unusual fashion. Many of his posts have been in support of NBA star Kyrie Irving who is also embroiled in his own anti-semitism controversy.

Perhaps to avoid any further issues West has issued a new statement on Twitter saying that he is not going to speak to anybody for the next month.

Late on Thursday the 45-year-old wrote: "I’m not talking to nooobody for a month."

He then posted an image of a list which added: "I'm taking a 30 day cleanse. A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse. In God we praise. Amen. But my Twitter still lit."





West has been severely under fire in the past few weeks for his highly inflammatory comments about Judaism and wearing 'White Lives Matter' t-shirts during his Paris Fashion Week show.

This has prompted many of the brands he had lucrative ties with, including Adidas to end their partnerships with the star.

West has also lost his status as a billionaire due to the controversy surrounding his comments which has prompted some fans to try and start Go Fund Me campaigns in order to try and restore his wealth.

Although he has said he will stay silent for the next 30 days, West still appears to be using his Twitter quite liberally using it to back Irving and make comments amount Shaquille O'Neal and US businessman Jamie Salter.

