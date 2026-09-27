Kash Patel mocked as he celebrates picking up the phone and making calls

Kash Patel, the director of the Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI), is being ridiculed online, after he looked to boast about his recent accomplishments in office by talking about how many phone calls he’s made since taking on the role in February last year.

Yes, really.

On Saturday evening, Patel shared an infographic on X/Twitter in which he said he was “engaging foreign leaders” and “bringing fugitives back”, claiming that he made “101 calls” to foreign partners in his first 18 months, compared to his predecessor Christopher Wray who made “20 calls in four years”.

“This is what happens when you pick up the phone,” Patel added.

The post came on the same day that US president Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform and claimed his administration has “the best financial numbers ever” and that “the fake news media refuses to report them”.

Except people weren’t exactly impressed by Patel bragging about making phone calls in a post one X/Twitter user branded “pure slopaganda”:

“’I made over 1 phone call per week,’” wrote entrepreneur Deva Hazarika, attaching an AI-generated image of Patel as a baby:

Internet personality Damin Toell tweeted: “lol what the hell is this garbage? ‘I make phone calls!’ Okay bro”:

Progressive political commentator Alex Cole said: “101 calls in 18 months is roughly 1.3 calls per week. Somebody get this man a commemorative plaque. Kash made a campaign-style graphic because he used the telephone”:

And another replied sarcastically: “So, like, 6 calls/month? Must be exhausting”:

Needless to say people don’t think Patel has found his calling (sorry)…

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