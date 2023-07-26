Keir Starmer has revealed what his final meal would be

Keir Starmer has revealed what his last ever meal would be.

In an appearance on the Table Manners podcast, hosted by Jessie and Lennie Ware, the Labour leader described what he would eat for dinner if he was to be cast out to a desert island for six months.

We're not sure what it says about whether or not he is suited to be prime minister, but here's the munch.

He would have a seaweed salad for starter, tandoori salmon from a restaurant in Glasgow he likes with dahl, plain naan and pilau rice, and he would finish things off with a baked lemon cheesecake. He would also have pinot grigio as his drink of choice because his wife likes it. How chivalrous.

Elsewhere on the food-themed podcast, Starmer said he used to eat jam sandwiches after school and gave up meat 25 years ago "out of principle" despite loving it. His 15-year-old son brings meat into the house which tempts him but his daughter and wife are fully vegetarian.

He said the food in the House of Commons is "nothing special" and he never really gets a lunch break. "I've had lorry loads of tuna sandwiches since I've been in this job," he said. He eats them on the road travelling or while he is working and usually gets them from Pret a Manger, which will no doubt lead to accusations he is a champagne socialist from those a bit too far on the left.

He hates bananas and can't even smell them and isn't a fan of avocados either. Despite the lemon cheesecake, he doesn't really have a sweet tooth and only eats dessert "rarely".

Starmer also spoke about how important family life is to him. He spends every Friday night with his family so he can see his children. He also said he "loves cooking" and uses it to unwind on a Saturday. He likes making tandoori quorn and "elaborate" pasta bakes but his teenage children can be fussy.

As for politics, because that is probably just about more important for him to speak about than food (but only just), he joined the Labour Party at 16 because of a "burning sense" that there needed to be change which came from growing up with little money. "It just made absolute sense to me," he said.

He said polarization in politics was "corrosive" and spoke out against tribal politicians who do not mix with the opposition.

He wants the next general election to come as soon as possible because "people are really suffering now" with bills and mortgages thanks to the current Tory government and said he was driven by the desire to help the country, rather than get the Labour party into power.

"For the country's sake we need it [the general election] soon," he said.

We'll back him on that, even if he has weird opinions about avocados.

