IT outage dubbed ‘Starmer’s first crisis’ - with Twitter users raising eyebrows

As companies around the world continue to deal with technical issues on their Microsoft computers following a defective software update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, Twitter/X users have been left scratching their heads at the suggestion this is the “first crisis” facing UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The description was floated by Sky News on Friday, in a Tweet promoting an article by chief political correspondent Jon Craig which read: “The honeymoon is over. The global IT outage is Sir Keir Starmer’s first crisis.”

This is despite Labour’s manifesto, published last month, acknowledging crises with housing, the NHS, prisons, knife crime, the climate and the cost of living – all of which very much remain pressing issues at the time of writing.

Referring to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visiting No 10 and addressing Starmer’s cabinet, Craig writes: “Were the PM and senior ministers distracted by the VIP guest in Downing Street and too slow to react? Almost certainly.

“His good luck so far has been rudely interrupted by the IT crisis.”

While the global outage is without doubt a major crisis – with airports, banks, GP services and even Sky News itself affected by the fault – people on social media have questioned whether it really is the first crisis for the Labour leader, and just how much responsibility he has as a PM who only landed the top job a little over two weeks ago:

Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden addressed the IT crisis on Friday, writing on Twitter/X: “Many people are being affected by today’s IT outages impacting services across the country and globally. Ministers are working with their sectors and respective industries on the issue.

“I am in close contact with teams coordinating our response through the COBR response system.”

Peter Kyle, the secretary of state for science, innovation and technology, added government departments are “working seamlessly together to understand the nature” of the outages and “respond appropriately and swiftly”.

Meanwhile, transport secretary Louise Haigh confirmed on Saturday afternoon airports and train operators in the UK now have their IT systems “back up and working as normal” but “some delays” and “a small number of cancelled flights” are still expected.

“We are in constant communication with industry. There continues to be no known safety or security issues arising from the outage. Train operators are no longer reporting cancellations and delays as a result of the IT failure,” she wrote.

