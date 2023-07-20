Kyrsten Sinema attempted her own Barbenheimer meme and it backfired miserably

The outspoken US senator Kyrsten Sinema has, along with other American lawmakers, attempted to get in on the Barbenheimer meme craze, with mixed results.

If you've spent any time on the internet in the past few months, you'll no doubt have noticed a lot of memes about the movies Barbie and Oppenheimer, which you might have heard are being released on the exact same day (July 21st).

Inevitably, all memes end up jumping the shark and this has now happened with Barbenheimer with several politicians getting in on the trend including Sinema.

The controversial figure, who was once a Democrat representing the state of Arizona before becoming an independent in December 2022.

On Thursday on the eve of the release of Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig's respective films, she tweeted: "Get you a Senator who can do both. #Barbenheimer."

This was accompanied by a colour picture of her wearing a bright pink dress and a black and white picture of herself, thus representing the aesthetics of the two movies.

Unfortunately for the 47-year-old her attempt at the meme didn't go down too well thus reflecting Sinema's overall popularity in the United States.





Sinema wasn't alone, as many other Senators attempted their own Barbenheimer memes including John Fetterman and Ben Cardin.

















Nice effort folks but we doubt it'll make Margot Robbie's favourite meme list.

