Margot Robbie reveals what her favourite Barbenheimer meme is

Margot Robbie has finally revealed what her favourite Barbenheimer meme is, ahead of the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day (21 July).

The rivalry between the two films has descended the internet into chaos, but Robbie appears to be loving the competition.

"I love the ones where it's like the cast of Goodfellas being like 'tickets to Barbie please'", she says in an interview with the BBC.

However, Ryan Gosling doesn't appear to be as across the phenomenon, chiming in: "What's a meme?"

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter