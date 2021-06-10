Lauren Boebert took a cardboard cutout of Kamala Harris to the border and it was unintentionally hilarious

Colorado Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert went down the southern border with a cardboard cutout of Kamala Harris this week, and she’s very adamant that the stunt sent a strong message.

“What’s up at the Southern Border?” she wrote in a tweet sharing her “EPIC” cardboard cutout situation. “Not the WALL!”

If you forgot that Republicans were, and still are, obsessed with building an expensive, xenophobic, and ultimately totally useless wall along the US-Mexico border, you’re not alone.

But Boebert, who’s also majorly into QAnon and deeply convinced that vaccines are a conspiracy created by Democrats to do something bad (unclear what), is still very much into the wall, so much so that she’s making incredibly embarrassing campaign videos centered around it.

In the video, Boebert drives down to the remains of Trump’s border wall and lists all sorts of things she believes it would stop. Then she plops out the cardboard Kamala to “show her” the wall. Eventually, she drives away, abandoning the cutout VP entirely.

It ends with a plea to donate to her reelection campaign.

On Twitter, no one has any idea why she so clearly thought this would be awesome.

The wall was, of course, the first campaign promise Donald Trump made, and its eventual construction was the promise that kept his most rabid and racist supporters going throughout the many failures of his administration.

But now that he’s gone, Republicans are furious that the Biden administration, which was always very much again the wall, isn’t finishing it.

It’s important to note, again, that the wall is basically a children’s idea of border protection, akin to a moat in ancient times. Experts agree it wouldn’t even help for the xenophobic border control its supporters want.

Meanwhile, back in Colorado, Boebert’s constituents are reportedly getting extremely tired of these antics.

“People here feel Boebert doesn’t represent their values,” Colorado state Senate President Leroy Garcia, told Politico.

Garcia is a Democrat, but the disappointment in the Republican wannabe star is, per Politico’s report, widespread. .

“There is a lot of passion around seeing her removed,” Garcia added.