Republican Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) responded to claims that she was a 'unlicensed paid escort' who 'had two abortions' calling it "fake news".

Earlier this week a left-wing organization called American Muckrakers PAC Inc. released a press release claiming that Boebert was "an unlicensed, paid escort and met clients through SugarDadddyMeet.com" and had two abortions sometime between 2004 through 2009.

The organization says they uncovered the information from an unnamed verified source close to the matter and extensive investigation. On their website they have included redacted text messages between the source and the American Muckrakers PAC team as well as photos of Boebert's alleged profile on SugarDaddyMeet.

Boebert, 35, says this is untrue.

In a tweet, the Colorado Representative wrote, "Fact Check: Not true. Fake News. Four Pinocchios. Also… Y’all need Jesus!"

Boebert is notably pro-life making the allegations conflict with her outspoken beliefs. We reached out to Boebert's office for comment.

According to Fox News, Boebert's attorney sent a letter to American Muckrakers PAC Inc. pledging to take legal action against them in civil defamation suits. In a letter exclusive obtained by Fox News Boebert's attorney called the accusations "blatantly false and disgusting".

"While we take the legal threat very seriously, if Boebert does file a lawsuit we'll defend it vigorously and then likely counter sue for intimidation and other acts against our supporters, and staff," David B. Wheeler, co-founder and President of American Muckrakers said in a statement.

Wheeler says they stand by their sources and have corrected information when it's been proven wrong.

American Muckrakers PAC Inc. was co-founded by Wheeler and Colonel Moe Davis seemingly to oust GOP politicians by exposing them. The organization previously led a coalition against former North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn which ultimately led to him losing his seat.

Now just 12 days away from the Colorado primaries, the purpose of exposing the alleged claims against Boebert is to remove her from Congress.

"We are going to use our network, hard work, and good people in Colorado to fire Lauren Boebert on June 28, 2022," the 'About Us' section of the website says. "Much like Cawthorn, Lauren Boebert presents a clear and present danger to American democracy. Stopping her is critical."

