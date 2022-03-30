Earlier this week, congressional freshman, Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) made headlines after he said leaders he looked up to in Washington D.C. invited him to orgies and did cocaine in front of him - now people are wondering who exactly Cawthorn is talking about.

Cawthorn spoke with Warrior Poet Societyhost John Lovell about life in D.C., specifically how accurate the political drama House of Cards is. The North Carolina Representative explained that there is a lot of "sexual perversion" in D.C. and said that people in politics who he has looked up to throughout his life have invited him to participate in "sexual get-togethers" at their homes - otherwise known as orgies.

The 26-year-old also said that some people who are "leading the movement to try to remove addiction in our country" have done "a key bump of cocaine" in front of him.

Cawthorn's vague allegations sent people spiraling, wondering who exactly the North Carolina Representative is speaking about.

In the interview, Cawthorn referenced the people he looks up to as "60 or 70" years old.

California representative, Ted Lieu, tweeted, "Based on this interview of GOP Rep Madison Cawthorn, I just have to say, wow, the @HouseGOP Caucus is much wilder than I thought."

Former West Virginia Senator, Richard Ojeda II tweeted some ideas, "Madison Cawthorn says people in DC have invited him to orgy’s and done cocaine in front of him. So is he telling on his GQP friends because we know he doesn’t hang with Democrats."

Florida representative Matthew Gertz jumped into the conversation with a tweet asking people to stop throwing him in the narrative.

Multiple news outlets, including The Hill, reported that House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is planning to speak with Cawthorn about his comments because several Republicans were reportedly upset.

Cawthorn has made several headlines in his first year as a congressman. Recently he called Ukrainian President Zelensky "a thug", a video of the 26-year-old representative punching a tree went viral, and he claimed Twitter was censoring him.

