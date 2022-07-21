We regret to say that Lauren Boebert is making headlines again, and this time she’s suggested that LGBTQ+ people can't get pregnant.
The Republican Representative implied that LGBTQ+ people should not be concerned about the Roe v. Wade ruling because they cannot have children.
The comments were taken from an appearance on the Christian television show, FlashPoint, which took place earlier this month.
The clip was posted by the Patriot Takes Twitter account, and sees Boebert say: "Today in the judiciary committee hearing Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida was questioning someone and they were saying Roe v. Wade impacts people of the LGBTQ+ community.”
"Well, I am sorry, but if you are not able to have a child how does that actually impact you.
"He had a great line of questioning back and forth there."
\u201cLauren Boebert doesn\u2019t think members of the \u201cLGBTQ community\u201d can get pregnant.\n\nBoebert: \u201cI\u2019m sorry, but if you\u2019re not able to have a child, how does [the repeal of Roe vs. Wade] actually impact you?\u201d\u201d— PatriotTakes \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@PatriotTakes \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1658251068
Boebert also went on to reference the viral confrontation between Republican Senator Josh Hawley and law professor Khiara Bridges, which saw them strongly disagree on who can and cannot be pregnant.
"This is absurd, where you can't even state that men cannot get pregnant," Boebert said.
"Listen, I am a mom of four boys, I would have loved to share some of that with my husband but it is not physically possible."
She went on to say that it’s the "result of a godless society."
Indy100 has reached out to Boebert's office for comment.