Nadhim Zahawi sacked by Rishi Sunak: Best reactions and memes

Nadhim Zahawi has been sacked by Rishi Sunak, with the Prime Minister telling the Tory chairman in a letter that it is “clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code”.
The prime minister took action early on Sunday morning after weeks of debating Zahawi's tax affairs.
In a letter to Zahawi, Sunak said the findings of his independent adviser on ministers’ interests Sir Laurie Magnus made it “clear that there has been a serious breach of the ministerial code”.
The letter said: “When I became Prime Minister last year, I pledged that the Government I lead would have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.
“That is why, following new information which came to light in recent days regarding your personal financial arrangements and declarations, I asked Sir Laurie Magnus, the independent adviser on ministers’ interests, to fully investigate this matter. You agreed and undertook to co-operate fully with the inquiry.
“Following the completion of the independent adviser’s investigation – the findings of which he has shared with us both – it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the ministerial code. As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty’s Government.
“As you leave, you should be extremely proud of your wide-ranging achievements in Government over the last five years.
“In particular, your successful oversight of the Covid-19 vaccine procurement and deployment programme which ensured the United Kingdom was at the forefront of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.”
\u201cNadhim Zahawi's been sacked? Bit hasty imho.\u201d— Sooz Kempner\ud83d\udc00 (@Sooz Kempner\ud83d\udc00) 1674983181
\u201cThe Daily Mirror are reporting that Nadhim Zahawi has been sacked. \n\nToo little, far too late. Now give us a General Election so we can have our say and sack all the other Tory reprobates.\u201d— Supertanskiii (@Supertanskiii) 1674983098
\u201c" The Conservatives are the Party of Fiscal Responsibility "\n\n#NadhimZahawi\n\nhttps://t.co/TTFuaa3mPq\u201d— Femi (@Femi) 1674983644
\u201cWhat took Sunak so long? https://t.co/k3UOCZHBvx\u201d— Diane Abbott MP (@Diane Abbott MP) 1674983650
\u201cNadhim Zahawi when he got called into Rishi Sunak\u2019s office \u2026.\u201d— Super Hans (@Super Hans) 1674983110
\u201cRishi Sunak and his advisors after Nadhim Zahawi and his tax affairs didn\u2019t just blow over \u2026..\u201d— Super Hans (@Super Hans) 1674983638
\u201cRishi Sunak brought Nadhim Zahawi into the balloon, defended him, tossed him out, grabbed his ankles and left him dangling, then finally let him go. Not entirely sure his management of this will reassure Tory Ministers or MPs.\u201d— (((Dan Hodges))) (@(((Dan Hodges)))) 1674983391
\u201cI have promoted Nadhim Zahawi to the new role of Minister Without A Job.\n#BBCLauraK #Ridge\u201d— Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody Rishi Sunak) 1674983859
\u201cZahawi in serious breach of ministerial code. Sacked. We are governed by millionaires who believe the rules don't apply to them. Sack the lot of them with a@#GeneralElectionNow\u201d— Paul Mason (@Paul Mason) 1674983259
\u201cBREAKING on @skynews \nSUNAK has REMOVED ZAHAWI from government as there has been a breach of the ministerial Code\u201d— Carol Vorderman (@Carol Vorderman) 1674982967
\u201cAs I said \u2026 @nadhimzahawi\u201d— Neil Lomax \ud83d\udcfb\ud83c\udfa7\ud83c\udfa4 (@Neil Lomax \ud83d\udcfb\ud83c\udfa7\ud83c\udfa4) 1674984293
\u201cSunak belatedly sacking Nadhim Zawahi while Gove is doing live interviews & defending him is peak Tory Chaos\n\n#BBCLauraK\n#Ridge\u201d— nazir afzal (@nazir afzal) 1674983439
\u201cHow are they still in power! A General Election is needed immediately! Good morning \u2764\ufe0f\u201d— Gary Neville (@Gary Neville) 1674984571
Additional reporting by PA.
