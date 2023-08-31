Dan Walker responds to 'bonkers' backlash to Lee Anderson interview

Dan Walker has bit back after facing backlash for interviewing Lee Anderson.

Walker used to work for BBC Breakfast but now covers news and current affairs at Channel 5. For his latest assignment he sat in a park to have tea and biscuits with the controversial deputy chair of the Conservative party.

But when he posted an image on Twitter teasing the release of the interview, people got annoyed and suggested he wasn't an appropriate person to interview, given he has made a series of outlandish statements including saying asylum seekers should "f*** off back to France" and claiming that those who use food banks have issues managing their budgets.

After a sustained Twitter backlash, Walker issued a response. He said:

He added in a follow-up tweet: "I’ve never interviewed a politician who expects everyone to agree with them but they all know that their views & policies will be challenged" and said he had also interviewed Angela Rayner and Ed Davey.

And Anderson said:

The interview comes out today on Channel 5. But given the Twitter reaction, it doesn't seem that people will be desperate to tune in.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.