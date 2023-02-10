Tory MP scolded on Question Time for 'legitimising' Lee Anderson's promotion

A Tory MP was told off by a Question Time audience member on Thursday night over the appointment of Lee Anderson as deputy chairman of the party.

George Freeman appeared on the show and faced the wrath of a ticked-off audience member.



The unnamed woman said: “I just find it absolutely astounding actually, that you’re sitting here and…legitimising this promotion."

She said that one of the reasons why there wasn't a general election after "the shambles" of Liz Truss was to give Rishi Sunak a chance "to clear up the reputation of the party".

But since then she said the home secretary had been "peddling dangerous right-wing rhetoric," as well as other issues like Jonathan Gullis heckling about migrants.

"The fact that anyone can sit there and defend that and be happy to sit in another round of musical chairs in the cabinet office, I just think is frankly appalling."

Anderson was appointed to the role despite being a fairly controversial figure who has been nicknamed "30p Lee" because of his multiple odd takes on the cost of living crisis and has recently attracted more criticism for coming out in support of capital punishment.

Just goes to show what political heights you can reach with a bit of tenacity.

