Lee Anderson now supports the death penalty because of its 'success rate'

Not content with all his other controversies ringing in the air, Lee Anderson has now decided to weigh in on the death penalty, saying he supports it because of its "success rate".

In an interview with the Spectator magazine, the newly appointed deputy Conservative Party chairman said he would support the return of the death penalty because “nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed”.

Asked about the issue a few days before his appointment, he said "yes" to supporting it.

“Nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed.

“You know that, don’t you? 100 per cent success rate.”

“Now I’d be very careful on that one (the return of the death penalty) because you’ll get the certain groups saying: ‘You can never prove it’.

“Well, you can prove it if they have videoed it and are on camera – like the Lee Rigby killers.

“I mean: they should have gone, same week. I don’t want to pay for these people.”

Aside from this new hot take, Anderson has ruffled feathers in the past for his numerous strange opinions regarding the cost of living crisis.

What a charmer.

