Lee Anderson ridiculed for bizarre 'racist full English breakfast' post

Lee Anderson gives St George's Day message
Lee Anderson

Lee Anderson is as active on social media as ever after moving from the Tories to Reform UK, and he's still churning out bizarre content on demand.

He previously raised eyebrows with his rather overzealous promotion of an “interview” with his government colleague, Suella Braverman, as well as sharing a “shocking” revelation about his son turning vegetarian.

This time, he’s managed to get worked up about breakfasts.

He’s no stranger to making headlines when talking about food, of course. Anderson, who was the Conservative Party's deputy chairman and MP for Ashfield, gained the nickname “30p Lee” over comments he made about the cost of living and food poverty.

As it turns out, he’s incredibly passionate about full English breakfasts – and even warned that it won’t be long until they’re branded ‘racist’.

Lee posted an image of a fry-up on Twitter/X on Tuesday morning (May 21), saying: “Full English Breakfast.

“A great start to the day but how long before some highly educated expert tells us our traditional breakfast is racist?”




As well as looking like the driest full English of all time, the post has come in for derision online.

People called out the bizarre nature of the post and accused him of trying to start culture war debates where they don’t belong.








Others focused on the more important issue - calling out the lack of beans with the fry-up, which is especially strange given he previously fed a fellow MP beans in a bizarre GB News segment...




