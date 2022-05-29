A handgun decorated to look like a Donald Trump rally, complete with the 'Let's Go Brandon' slogan, has been spotted on sale at the controversial National Rifle Association convention in Houston, Texas.

Footage shared by Patriot Takes, an account which watches and exposes right-wing extremism in the United States, shows the guns on display in the convention hall.

The gun, which is black with a gold plate finish, features an image of former President Trump, as well as several references to him and his followers such as '45th president' and the aforementioned 'Let's Go Brandon' chant, a meme which aims to mock Joe Biden.

In the clip, a man describes the gun. He says: "This is a continuation of our 1911 series which pays tribute to president Trump, the 'rally cry 1911.' This one is about the MAGA rallies, the presidential rallies that Trump is so famous for."

Indy100 was able to find the gun on sale on a website called guns.com, where someone could purchase the firearm for $1,732.99.

Donald Trump spoke at the much-protested convention in Houston on Friday where he criticised Democrats for attempting to demonise gun owners and exploit mass shooting tragedies. He also claimed that guns were not responsible for the mass shootings but 'evil.'

Trump also read out the names of the 21 victims, including 19 children, a move that many called 'grotesque.'



On Tuesday, a gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, entered the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and killed 21 people before taking his own life. It was the 199th mass shooting in the United States in 2022.

The aftermath has seen the likes of senator Ted Cruz and governor Greg Abbott heckled by members of the public and politicians over their inaction on gun control.

