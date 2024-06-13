Doctor Who fans stunned as Lib Dems share meme referencing iconic 2005 scene

As the UK general election campaign continues, politicians and political parties have occasionally tapped into popular culture in a bid to appeal to the electorate and appear relatable.

In this week alone, we’ve seen Labour’s Dawn Butler release a parody of “21 Seconds” by So Solid Crew, Lord David Cameron appear to reference a meme from chef Gino D’Acampo, and the Liberal Democrats make a Doctor Whoreference.

Wednesday night saw both Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer face questions from Sky News political editor Beth Rigby and a live studio audience as part of the channel’s election programme, The Battle for Number 10.

And with the Lib Dems watching from the sidelines, the party took to Twitter/X to share a meme featuring David Tennant’s Doctor asking someone “don’t you think [he] looks tired”, followed by a picture of Sunak from the Sky News event.

The scene from Doctor Who comes from its 2005 Christmas special “The Christmas Invasion”, which was Tennant’s debut episode as the Tenth Doctor, as prime minister Harriet Jones (played by Shaun of the Dead star Penelope Wilton) orders the shadowy organisation known as Torchwood to blow up the retreating Sycorax ship after the Doctor defeated them.

“That was murder,” the Doctor fumes.

To which Jones responds: “That was defence. It’s adapted from alien technology, a ship that fell to Earth ten years ago.

“You said yourself, Doctor, they’d go back to the stars and tell others about the Earth. I’m sorry, Doctor, but you’re not here all the time – it happened today, Mr Llewellyn and the Major, they were murdered, they died right in front of me while you were sleeping.

“In which case, we have to defend ourselves.”

Getting even angrier, the Doctor goes on to warn the PM: “Don’t challenge me, Harriet Jones, because I’m a completely new man. I could bring down your government with a single word.

In disbelief, Jones replies: “You’re the most remarkable man I’ve ever met, but I don’t think you’re quite capable of that.

The Doctor then corrects himself and says: “No, you’re right, not a single word. Just six … Six words. Six.”

He then proceeds to walk over to Jones’ aide and whisper in his ear, “don’t you think she looks tired” – a question which eventually sees her asked if she is “no longer fit to be in position” and “unfit for office” amid a “health scare” and “vote of no confidence”.

Jones returned to the show in 2008 for “The Stolen Earth” – the first half of series four’s two-part finale – where she introduced herself to associates of the Doctor (and later, Daleks) as a “former prime minister” while helping to save the world, proving that the Doctor had indeed brought about the end of her premiership.

And Whovians have been left shocked by the Lib Dems sharing a meme from the long-running sci-fi series:

It’s the latest gag from Sir Ed Davey’s party, following its leader taking part in a number of publicity stunts to get media attention.

