The first televised hearings into the January 6 Captiol Hill riot received significantly more ratings than Donald Trump's finale of The Apprentice – and Morning Joe found it amusing.

During the MSNBC show, hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski discussed the "really boring" hearings before turning their attention to its viewership. The pair also called out a particular media outlet for not airing the hearing, saying "there was a network that didn't carry it – a major network, a powerful network."

Last week, Fox News was the only major outlet not to air the primetime hearing, but they will now be joining the rest of the media in reporting on Monday's daytime session.

As Brzezinski shared there had been "a lot of interest", fellow host Scarborough intercepts and says: "Mika, do you know that about 20 million people across America watched the primetime hearing."

He continued: “I want you to compare those 20 million viewers with the biggest ratings Donald Trump garnered for his reality show, while “Liz Cheney got 20 million” viewers.

The former president only received around 4.6 million for his season finale of The Apprentice, followed by 7.6 million for Celebrity Apprentice.

“You could add up his final season average for Celebrity Apprentice and the final season for Apprentice, and…yeah. Looks like Liz has him more than doubled there,” Scarborough joked.

The hosts compared the ratings of the January 6 hearings to other shows such as American Idol and the 2022 NBA Finals. However, Scarborough soon reiterated, "Liz Cheney just crushed Trump as far as ratings go.”



According to preliminary ratings from Nielsen, almost 20 million viewers tuned in for the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot’s first prime-time hearing. ABC won the most winners, with 4.8m viewers turning into its broadcast. NBC came in second place with 3.5m viewers, and CBS received 3.3m.

