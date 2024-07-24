14 of the best Kamala Harris Brat memes

Charli XCX declared that Kamala Harris is "brat" and the internet is losing it.

The British artist has been going viral thanks to the success of her new album "brat" which has become the ultimate summer soundtrack - so of course she and her fans have declared that it's "brat summer."

According to Charli, "brat summer" can be “so trashy – like a pack of cigs, a Bic lighter, and a strappy white top with no bra. That’s like, kind of all you need,” she explained on the BBC Sounds Sidetracked podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Annie Mac.

Meanwhile, fans have shared their interpretation of what is "brat summer" as TikToker @brettboon made a list which included "Vodka Red Bull/Aperol Spritz, sleeping in your makeup, making TikTok's on a whim, getting a tattoo randomly, wearing sunglasses indoors," and many more.

With news of Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, the attention has moved to Vice President Kamala Harris who is the frontrunner to replace him as the Democrat candidate (after all, $81 Million in the first 24 Hours she announced her candidacy).

That's when Charli decided to endorse Harris on social media and she wrote on X, formerly Twitter "Kamala IS brat."

In response, the campaign account Kamala HQ has had a "brat" style rebrand, taking inspiration from the album cover with a lime green header with "kamala hq" in the same font.

As a result of the pop and political worlds colliding, people have been reacting by creating hilarious edits combining the famous Harris "coconut tree" meme with Charli's songs from "Brat" such as "360."

(It also wouldn't be a "brat" edit without incorporating the album's iconic lime green cover).

Here are some of the best memes:

@flextillerson kamala harris edit to 360 by charli xcx. brat presidency #kamalaharris #kamala #biden #harris2024 #charli #charlixcx #brat #360









@anatomyofafall bumpin that in the coconut tree #brat













































Some have already made brat x Kamala Harris merch with t-shirts that include slogans such as "the election and it's the same but kamala is running so it's not," "i'm so kamala," and "brats 4 kamala".

@shopselfproclaimed babe wake up BRAT x KAMALA merch just dropped 💚 All available in green, black, & white. #kamala #kamalaisbrat #kamalaharris #kamalaedit #kamalashirt #brat #bratshirt #election #usa #election2024

















This is very much a meme that resonates with Gen Z, as CNN hosts appeared to be confused as to what being "brat" is all about.

It's not just Harris who is getting the "brat" treatment...

To learn more about the "brat" trend, you can read our explainer and watch our "brat summer" video.

