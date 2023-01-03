Lisa Nandy's Brexit views have split the public

Lisa Nandy has spoken about her stance on Brexit six years after the referendum result, and it’s divided opinion on social media.

The Labour MP, who is shadow secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities, said that the UK rejoining the EU’s single market “won’t take the country forward”.

Nandy was asked about Labour mayor Sadiq Khan’s desire to see the country return to the single market which comprises 27 member states of the European Union during an interview with i.

The 43-year-old claimed that such a wish was pushing a “fantasy”.

Nandy went on to say that the issue is not electorally “toxic” for Labour, but she did acknowledge that the party will need to be clearer about its stance and objectives on Brexit.

She said Labour has already stated it would aim to agree new security pacts with the EU and align veterinary standards to ease the problems Brexit has caused in Northern Ireland.

Speaking about what else Labour would focus on regarding Brexit, Nandy said: “I think there’s a strong case for [something] around universities, we want to see greater collaboration.”

The comments come after the news that two years after the UK transitioned out of the European Union, nearly two-thirds of Britons now support a referendum on rejoining.

A Savanta survey for The Independent also shows that the number of people who oppose another vote has fallen, with less than a quarter of voters now against a referendum.

Nandy’s comments split opinion on social media, with people critical of Labour’s stance on Brexit.

One wrote: “Makes you think Nandy & Starmer are blind to facts, careless of the country's economic good, & disdainful of public opinion.”

Another user commented: “Lisa Nandy needs to understand any idea of ‘making Brexit work’ is just fantasy.”

One more added: “Lisa Nandy needs a reality check. If Labour does not reverse its anti-EU stance it will not secure votes from the metropolitans who can clearly see what a disaster Brexit was. If Lisa’s still chasing Red Wall voters she needs her head seeing to. That will not secure victory.”

Another said: “Imagine being a main opposition party that cannot oppose the Government's most destructive policy.”

