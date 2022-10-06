We’re sure there are a few things Liz Truss regrets about the events of the last few weeks, what with having to U-turn on the plans to scrap the 45p tax rate and forcing the Bank of England to intervene to save the economy.



But one of her biggest mistakes turned out to be standing in front of a blue screen during her speech at the Conservative party conference.

The internet never passes up an opportunity like this one, and within minutes of Truss appearing on stage in Birmingham social media was flooded with hilarious altered footage.

It was led by an independent group of Labour-supporting graphic designers, @LabourDesign, who posted a clip with the caption: “Political tip! Don't stand in front of a bluescreen if you're in the middle of crashing the country.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

They then proceeded to change the background to show sweage spills, footage of people queuing outside food banks and ominous finance projections.

Others were quick to show Truss in front of the infamous scene from American Pie, referencing Truss’s strange comments about ‘growing the pie’ during her speech on Wednesday.

Another showed her on The Weakest Link and Million Pound Drop.





It comes after a leading Tory group condemned the “amateurism and amorality” of Truss’s government, in a blow to her hopes of regaining authority.



Bright Blue, a thinktank for party modernisers, hit out at the prime minister within minutes of her “growth, growth, growth” speech to close the Conservative conference.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.