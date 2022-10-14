Liz Truss's start to her tenure as UK prime minister has been tumultuous to say the least.

Just days after she became the Tory leader and prime minister the Queen passed away, putting her start to her reign to a temporary and unexpected halt.

However, when politics was allowed to recommence she and her now ex-chancellor really managed to put their collective feet in it by announcing a mini-budget that was so poorly received it basically tanked the economy, completely devalued the pound and put mortgages into a tailspin.

Truss is now under severe scrutiny from opposition MPs as well as Tory backbenchers who will no doubt be conscious that Labour have gained a sizable lead over the Conservatives in the polls. And its not just MPs and economist who are aghast at her policies.

In July, The Express reports that the politician's father John Truss, emeritus professor of pure mathematics at the University of Leeds, is said to be “so appalled” by his daughter’s “conversion to extreme right-wing politics” it impacts their relationship, according to one colleague.

Another university source reportedly told the publication: “John is distraught at the policies his daughter is advocating in her bid to become PM.”

Truss has often said she grew up in a "left-wing household", attend marches with her parents and used to be a member of the Liberal Democrats, even advocating for the abolition of the monarchy.

Since then, it is fair to say her political views have changed somewhat, and now she is a low-tax neoliberal who is a big fan of Margaret Thatcher.

Sounds like Christmas as a family might be an awkward affair.

