Prime Minister Liz Truss was seemingly nowhere to be found for a while on Monday as MPs gathered in the House of Commons to ask the PM questions.



Multiple MPs publicly criticized Truss for failing to show up and answer questions about the Chancellor of the Exchequer drama.

Labour MP Jess Phillips asked why Truss wasn't present to answer questions and MP Stella Creasy accused Truss of “cowering under her desk and asking for it all to go away."

People online echoed MP's concerns and criticized Truss for failing to appear before Parliament. However, the jokes came to a head after the leader of the House of the Commons, Penny Mordaunt, defended Truss.

"The Prime Minister is not under a desk," Mordaunt said. "I can assure the House. With regret, she is not here for a very good reason.”

Although the 'under the desk' saying was likely metaphorical, people immediately began creating memes about Truss being under a physical desk on Twitter.

Since announcing the mini-budget alongside former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, the UK economy has been sent into a spiral. The backlash led Truss to fire Kwarteng on Friday and replace him with Jeremy Hunt.

Already, Truss has been subject to memes about her leadership but Monday's desk-gate only ignited more.

Truss' time as Prime Minister has been compared to rotting lettuce. Both citizens and MPs have expressed low confidence in Truss' ability to steer the UK out of a potential economic recession and an energy crisis.

As people accused Truss of being under a desk, metaphorically and physically, the PM suddenly entered the House of Commons on Monday afternoon - before quickly disappearing again. Throughout her short time there, she looked a bit spaced out.



