Liz Truss was asked about her changing political opinions and it made for very awkward viewing.

Sky News's Kay Burley laid out all her U-turns in 36 excruciating seconds as part of a special interview with the two Tory leadership candidates, The Battle For Number 10.

She said: "You were a Remainer, and now you're not. You supported Brits to fight in Ukraine then you didn't. You wanted to build on the green belt, and now you don't. You wanted to abolish the monarchy, and now you don't. You wanted to arm Taiwan and now I'm not sure if you're saying whether you do or not."

Truss interrupted to say: "I'm saying we do provide them with those resources."

Undeterred, Burley continued: "Ok. You wanted to cut civil servants' pay in the regions and then you said you didn't."

"Will the real Liz Truss please stand up?" she asked as the audience laughed.

In response, Truss said she didn't come from "a traditional Conservative background" and that she was a Liberal Democrat "as a teenager."

"Show me somebody who has the same views at 19 and 49 and I'll show you somebody who's not capable of original thoughts," she declared.

Fair enough - that certainly covers her changing view on the monarchy, but some of her other views changed over shorter periods and the civil servant pay U-turn happened over the course of less than 24 hours...

Perhaps she would say: "Show me somebody who has the same views on Monday and Tuesday and I'll show you somebody who's not capable of original thoughts"...

