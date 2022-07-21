Liz Truss is being accused of being like Margaret Thatcher in cosplay once again, after she yesterday reached the last round of the Tory leadership contest.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 on Thursday, the foreign secretary denied the allegation, as Tory members decide whether her or Rishi Sunak should be the next prime minister. "I don’t accept that," she said. "I am my own person."

“I’m from a very different background. I grew up in Yorkshire. I went to a comprehensive school. I am somebody who has worked all my life to get things done. And that’s what I want to do in the job.”

Meanwhile in an interview with GB News later on Thursday morning, she called the comparisons “frustrating”.

“It is quite frustrating that female politicians always get compared to Margaret Thatcher, whereas male politicians don’t get compared to Ted Heath,” she said.

“I think we need to equalise the scales,” she added.

But there are a number of incidents that say otherwise.

During a Tory leadership debate last week, Truss wore an outfit that looked a lot like one Thatcher donned in a 1979 election broadcast.

Meanwhile, in February a round fur hat she wore during a trip to Moscow to discuss Ukraine caught the attention of social media, because Thatcher wore something similar during a visit to Russia in 1987.

Then there is an image of Truss wearing protective gear, including a bulletproof vest and helmet, on a trip to Estonia. The photo is reminiscent of a 1986 photo of Thatcher in a British Army tank on a visit to troops in West Germany.

Here are a few other examples:

Yep, not fair to compare her to Thatcher at all.

