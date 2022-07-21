Liz Truss is being accused of being like Margaret Thatcher in cosplay once again, after she yesterday reached the last round of the Tory leadership contest.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4 on Thursday, the foreign secretary denied the allegation, as Tory members decide whether her or Rishi Sunak should be the next prime minister. "I don’t accept that," she said. "I am my own person."
“I’m from a very different background. I grew up in Yorkshire. I went to a comprehensive school. I am somebody who has worked all my life to get things done. And that’s what I want to do in the job.”
Meanwhile in an interview with GB News later on Thursday morning, she called the comparisons “frustrating”.
“It is quite frustrating that female politicians always get compared to Margaret Thatcher, whereas male politicians don’t get compared to Ted Heath,” she said.
“I think we need to equalise the scales,” she added.
But there are a number of incidents that say otherwise.
During a Tory leadership debate last week, Truss wore an outfit that looked a lot like one Thatcher donned in a 1979 election broadcast.
\u201cLiz Truss denies that she likes to dress like Margaret Thatcher: \n\n"I don\u2019t accept that. I am my own person." @BBCr4today\u201d— Jim Pickard (@Jim Pickard) 1658387779
Meanwhile, in February a round fur hat she wore during a trip to Moscow to discuss Ukraine caught the attention of social media, because Thatcher wore something similar during a visit to Russia in 1987.
\u201cHas Liz Truss got a photo album of Margaret Thatcher publicity photos she is slowly emulating?\n\nShe's currently on page 6, but I think there are plenty more in her portfolio\u201d— Louis \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa \u3013\u3013 \ud83d\udc99 Defend the right to vote (@Louis \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa \u3013\u3013 \ud83d\udc99 Defend the right to vote) 1644492260
Then there is an image of Truss wearing protective gear, including a bulletproof vest and helmet, on a trip to Estonia. The photo is reminiscent of a 1986 photo of Thatcher in a British Army tank on a visit to troops in West Germany.
Here are a few other examples:
\u201cLiz Truss on R4's Today programme:\n\n"People see you dress and model yourself on Margaret Thatcher"\n\n"I don't accept that, I am my own person."\u201d— Best for Britain (@Best for Britain) 1658388679
Yep, not fair to compare her to Thatcher at all.
