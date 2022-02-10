Foreign Secretary Liz Truss this week travelled to Moscow to discuss the tensions over Ukraine, but it wasn’t her diplomacy that had people talking.
Instead, people questioned her sartorial choice to wear a round fur hat.
One Twitter user compared one of her pictures to a “charity shop record cover” while another joked that she was must have plundered Boris Johnson’s Mr Benn dress-up box before boarding the plane:
Liz Truss\u2019s Moscow press shot has strong charity shop record cover vibespic.twitter.com/V2Yug3zZE2— Jack Simpson (@Jack Simpson) 1644477093
Liz Truss clearly been in Mr Boris Benns dressing up box this morning and plumped for the "most painfully stereotypically Russian costume" on her trip as first foreign secretary to visit Russia in 4 years #LizTruss #EpicFail #NationalEmbarrassment #ToryCriminals #ToryShamblespic.twitter.com/3fpbGcvi7W— Airy-fairy Tricksy Pixie\ud83d\udc9c (@Airy-fairy Tricksy Pixie\ud83d\udc9c) 1644478165
Today Liz Truss is being a Russianpic.twitter.com/uQBdTIhLBJ— Ministers Pretending (@Ministers Pretending) 1644486209
When Liz Truss told Dominic Raab that she was going to Moscow, she misheard his response as \u201cwear the fox hat\u201d.pic.twitter.com/lSMNDpaXAm— Adrie van der Luijt | Content Strategist (@Adrie van der Luijt | Content Strategist) 1644484891
How nice of Liz Truss, to share images of her holidays with us.\n\nHere she has just arrived in Moscow and even had time to get herself a new hatpic.twitter.com/0piHaFHf4T— Frank I Am \ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89 + \ud83d\udc89 (@Frank I Am \ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89 + \ud83d\udc89) 1644484791
Instagram Secretary Liz Truss is on a city mini break in Moscowpic.twitter.com/uA7RzWbG5X— Kevin Maguire (@Kevin Maguire) 1644480306
Her choice of cap has also been likened to one worn by former prime minister Margaret Thatcher during a visit to Russia in 1987.
First we had the tank picture, now this. Liz Truss must surely be the least imaginative woman in the world.pic.twitter.com/XG3ZIHvWKt— Ruth Whalley (@Ruth Whalley) 1644480080
Oh FFS!\nLiz Truss is in Moscow trying to be Thatcher again.\n#Gammonopolispic.twitter.com/n0dv37SzId— Brexit Bin \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa #BrexitReality #WTF_UK (@Brexit Bin \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa #BrexitReality #WTF_UK) 1644455244
Truss’s visit to the Kremlin is the first in four years by a British foreign secretary.
During talks, Truss warned her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that an invasion of Ukraine would be “disastrous” and urged him to call on Russia to abandon “Cold War rhetoric” and avoid war.
It comes as the prime minister has flown to Brussels for talks with Nato’s chief before heading to Poland to offer support to eastern European allies.
The UK has put 1,000 troops on standby in case of a humanitarian crisis in the east if the current Russian military build-up leads to war.
Russia currently has an estimated 130,000 troops massed along the border with Ukraine, prompting fears that it is preparing for a full-scale invasion.
For more on the situation in Ukraine, visit The Independent’s live blog.
