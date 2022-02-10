Foreign Secretary Liz Truss this week travelled to Moscow to discuss the tensions over Ukraine, but it wasn’t her diplomacy that had people talking.

Instead, people questioned her sartorial choice to wear a round fur hat.

One Twitter user compared one of her pictures to a “charity shop record cover” while another joked that she was must have plundered Boris Johnson’s Mr Benn dress-up box before boarding the plane:

Her choice of cap has also been likened to one worn by former prime minister Margaret Thatcher during a visit to Russia in 1987.

Truss’s visit to the Kremlin is the first in four years by a British foreign secretary.

During talks, Truss warned her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that an invasion of Ukraine would be “disastrous” and urged him to call on Russia to abandon “Cold War rhetoric” and avoid war.

It comes as the prime minister has flown to Brussels for talks with Nato’s chief before heading to Poland to offer support to eastern European allies.

The UK has put 1,000 troops on standby in case of a humanitarian crisis in the east if the current Russian military build-up leads to war.

Russia currently has an estimated 130,000 troops massed along the border with Ukraine, prompting fears that it is preparing for a full-scale invasion.

