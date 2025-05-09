President Trump throws his toys out the pram along with Mattel

President Donald Trump had a strong reaction to the news that Mattel doesn't plan on moving manufacturing to the states, despite tariffs, and plan on countering with price increases instead.

CEO Ynon Kreiz has said Mattel is looking to shift more production out of China, but doesn’t see it moving to the U.S.

Trump said, “That’s OK, let him go, and we’ll put a 100% tariff on his toys, and he won’t sell one toy in the United States, and that’s their biggest market,”

Trump continued to criticise Kreiz saying he "wouldn’t want to have him as an executive too long."

