What is it with politicians supporting football teams that give us the ick so badly?
David Cameron definitely didn’t help back in 2015, when he gave MPs a bad name in the game by forgetting whether he supported West Ham or Aston Villa.
Now, Liz Truss has managed to annoy an entire fanbase after saying she supports Norwich.
The new Prime Minister said this when appearing at a Conservative hustings in Leeds when she turned the topic of conversation to football.
Truss, who lived in Leeds as a child, prompted boos in the crowd after saying that she has switched allegiances from the Yorkshire team to Norwich FC.
\u201cLiz Truss admits to being a \u2066@NorwichCityFC\u2069 supporter - but says the Conservatives need to channel the spirit of Don Revie to win the next election\u201d— Noah Vickers (@Noah Vickers) 1659039013
The Tory leader called Norwich a ‘nice family club’ and praised joint majority shareholder Delia Smith
She also said that the Conservatives need to channel the spirit of Leeds legend Don Revie if they’re to beat Keir Starmer’s Labour in the next general election, which got a better reaction from the audience.
However, the reaction on social media from Norwich fans was far from positive.
“The last thing this lovely city needs is sodding Liz Truss announcing she's a Norwich City supporter. Think I'll move,” one wrote.
“Liz Truss, stop saying that you like @NorwichCityFC. No you don’t. I forbid you to like them,” another disgruntled fan said.
\u201cLiz Truss calling Keir Starmer a patronising plastic patriot seconds after declaring her absolute unshakable devotion to her Yorkshire/Leeds heritage and following it up by announcing she\u2019s started supporting Norwich City\u2026 ffs\u2026 dregs not candidates\u201d— Stuzi \ud83d\udc1d\ud83d\udc1d\ud83d\udc1d (@Stuzi \ud83d\udc1d\ud83d\udc1d\ud83d\udc1d) 1659034853
\u201cLiz Truss says she was a #LUFC fan that now supports Norwich City.\n\nIf that's her decision making she's not fit for anything!!\u201d— Cricket Badger / James Buttler \ud83c\udfcf\ud83e\udda1\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Cricket Badger / James Buttler \ud83c\udfcf\ud83e\udda1\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1659035038
\u201cLiz Truss declaring herself a Norwich City fan.\u201d— Klobo For PM (@Klobo For PM) 1659034204
\u201cTo paraphrase @johnnymarrnet: Liz Truss, stop saying that you like \n@NorwichCityFC. No you don\u2019t. I forbid you to like them. #ncfc\u201d— Kristan Reed (@Kristan Reed) 1659075663
\u201cThe last thing this lovely city needs is sodding Liz Truss announcing she's a Norwich City supporter. Think I'll move.\u201d— \ud83d\udc7e Lee Brown \ud83d\udc7e\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@\ud83d\udc7e Lee Brown \ud83d\udc7e\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1659036756
\u201cMassive Norwich fan Liz Truss says she loves getting down to Loftus Road to cheer on the Robins.\u201d— Copa Nodgertadores \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\uddf1 \ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddf7 (@Copa Nodgertadores \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\uddf1 \ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddf7) 1659038073
\u201c@trussliz on behalf of Norwich supporter's, please stop.\n#NCFC\u201d— Sam O \ud83d\udcdd (@Sam O \ud83d\udcdd) 1659048758
Truss and former chancellor Rishi Sunak are went up against each other to become the new Prime Minister following Boris Johnson’s resignation as Tory leader - with Liz Truss winning.
During the event, Truss was also asked if she believed Love Island needed “reining in” due to complaints of “misogynistic bullying” – and she said she was “completely horrified” by the ITV2 show and could only bear to watch it for “10 minutes”.
