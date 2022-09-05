What is it with politicians supporting football teams that give us the ick so badly?

David Cameron definitely didn’t help back in 2015, when he gave MPs a bad name in the game by forgetting whether he supported West Ham or Aston Villa.

Now, Liz Truss has managed to annoy an entire fanbase after saying she supports Norwich.

The new Prime Minister said this when appearing at a Conservative hustings in Leeds when she turned the topic of conversation to football.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Truss, who lived in Leeds as a child, prompted boos in the crowd after saying that she has switched allegiances from the Yorkshire team to Norwich FC.

The Tory leader called Norwich a ‘nice family club’ and praised joint majority shareholder Delia Smith

She also said that the Conservatives need to channel the spirit of Leeds legend Don Revie if they’re to beat Keir Starmer’s Labour in the next general election, which got a better reaction from the audience.

However, the reaction on social media from Norwich fans was far from positive.

“The last thing this lovely city needs is sodding Liz Truss announcing she's a Norwich City supporter. Think I'll move,” one wrote.

“Liz Truss, stop saying that you like @NorwichCityFC. No you don’t. I forbid you to like them,” another disgruntled fan said.

Truss and former chancellor Rishi Sunak are went up against each other to become the new Prime Minister following Boris Johnson’s resignation as Tory leader - with Liz Truss winning.

During the event, Truss was also asked if she believed Love Island needed “reining in” due to complaints of “misogynistic bullying” – and she said she was “completely horrified” by the ITV2 show and could only bear to watch it for “10 minutes”.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.