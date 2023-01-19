Liz Truss's short-lived 'Jenga podium' cost you a lot of money

Remember Liz Truss? The prime minister we had for like two minutes who crashed the economy with her catastrophic mini-budget?

Blink and you may have missed her but another disastrous financial impact of her short tenure has just dropped.

Yep, the Jenga tower like podium she used to deliver her few speeches, including one in which it rained so heavily someone had to pop a bin bag over it, cost taxpayers £4,175, it has emerged.

Every PM gets to choose their own podium and Truss had two, one paid for by the Conservative party and the other paid for by the government, the Mirror has reported. Responding to a freedom of information request, Downing Street noted it had spent £4,175 on the latter.

Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, said: “Not only did Liz Truss and the Conservatives topple the British economy and spike mortgage repayments, they have left taxpayers picking up the tab for this personalised lectern.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Her choice of a Jenga design should have been a warning sign of the chaos she was about to unleash. This grotesque monument to failure should serve as a reminder that the Tories should never again be trusted with the nation’s finances.”

Ah lecterns. There is even a man who is in charge of carrying the many lecterns in and out of Downing Street, Tobias Gough, who got people's attention in 2019 because people think he is pretty dreamy.

When he appears on TV, people call him "sexy lectern man" and "hot lectern man".

Meanwhile our current PM Rishi Sunak, is using a lectern that was “purchased under a previous administration”, No 10 reportedly said.

So at least we are saving money in that respect.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.