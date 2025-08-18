What is Skibidi Toilet and why are they making a movie about it?

The bizarre Skibidi Toilet YouTube show is being made into a film and it's set to be a Hollywood film.

Skibidi Toilet is a popular internet series that has found viral fame with the help of TikTok after becoming a meme on the platform .

Skibidi has also now been added to the Cambridge Dictionary for 2025, defined as “a word that can have different meanings such as ‘cool’ or ‘bad’, or can be used with no real meaning as a joke’.

The Skibidi Toilet YouTube show was first shared in 2023 by its creator Alexey Gerasimov on his YouTube channel DaFuq!?Boom! The initial 11-second video showed a man’s head singing and emerging from a toilet. The show has blossomed ever since with each video racking up millions of views.

The series is centred around singing and dancing disembodied heads that lurk in toilets. It follows the conflict that arises between the Skibidi Toilets themselves, as well as their beef with the “Cameramen” – people with CCTV cameras on their heads and whom the Skibidi Toilets try to kill.

The YouTube series has more than 70 episodes and may soon be making it to the big screen. At one point director Michael Bay was reportedly to be making it into a movie and TV show. However, he distanced himself from the project in an Instagram video back in May.

skibidi toilet 72 (full episode) www.youtube.com





It follows reports back in July 2024 that Bay was set to work on a big screen adaptation. Paramount Pictures president Adam Goodman told Variety at the time: “We are absolutely in talks right now, both on the television side and the earliest conversations right now on the film side. But it’s not a be-all, end-all for us.”

Whether or not we get a Skibidi film in cinemas soon, the impact that the word Skibidi has had on internet lore has now been recognised with its inclusion in the Cambridge Dictionary.

“Internet culture is changing the English language and the effect is fascinating to observe and capture in the dictionary,” said Colin McIntosh, lexical programme manager at Cambridge Dictionary.

