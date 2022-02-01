Liz Truss has tested positive for Covid, and everyone is saying the same thing.

Sharing the news to Twitter yesterday, the foreign secretary said she will be working from home until she recovers.

Her positive test means she will miss out on her trip to Ukraine with Boris Johnson to meet president Volodymyr Zelensky amid rising tensions with Russia.

She appeared in the Commons yesterday – without wearing a mask – to show the prime minister support during his statement on the partygate saga following the publication of Sue Gray’s report.

She was sat next to health secretary Sajid Javid, who was wearing a mask, and home secretary Priti Patel, who was not.

Masks are no longer required by law in England, but the government advises people to continue wearing one in “crowded and enclosed spaces” where "you may come into contact with other people you do not normally meet."

Ms Truss then later attended a meeting open to all members of the parliamentary Conservative party where the PM addressed MPs and peers to rally support after what was described as a “difficult day”.

After she tweeted the news of her positive Covid test, people took to Twitter to share pictures of the maskless MP in the House of Commons.

Academic Dr Jennifer Cassidy tweeted that you “genuinely couldn’t write such a disastrous political script if you tried”.





















Truss is the second Cabinet member to test positive for the virus in recent days.

Yesterday morning education secretary Nadhim Zahawi shared that he is working from home as he recovers.

Some pointed out that their positive announcements were almost identical.

Zahawi seemingly jazzed up his “intro” a bit more, while Truss dropped the injection emojis.

It’s all very “sure, copy my homework. But change it a bit so no one notices”...

