Boris Johnson made a statement in parliament yesterday after Sue Gray's much awaited first report dropped into the laps of eager readers.

The report - or "update" thanks to the Metropolitan Police's stipulations- found "failure of leadership" and said some of the behaviour was “difficult to justify” and demonstrated “a serious failure to observe” the high standards expected of both the public and the government at the time.

"At times it seems there was too little thought given to what was happening across the country in considering the appropriateness of some of these gatherings, the risks they presented to public health and how they might appear to the public," she wrote.

“There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times. Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place. Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did.

“The excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time. Steps must be taken to ensure that every Government Department has a clear and robust policy in place covering the consumption of alcohol in the workplace.”

So it wasn't looking great for Johnson as he shuffled into the commons to defend himself to parliamentarians. And unfortunately, it appeared that home secretary Priti Patel couldn't hide her frustration with the whole affair, if her facial expressions are anything to go by.

While we don't know if Patel was actually p*ssed off at Johnson or simply wondering whether she locked her front door properly before leaving, it seems like the smiles are fading in the Tory cabinet.

