Liz Truss's calamitous reign as prime minister has come to an end after just 45 days in office and almost as many embarrassing moments in that time.

It's fair to say that Truss just wasn't cut out for the job as she couldn't even get a grip on her own MPs let alone the economy. The government have since slipped to a comedically low approval rating as Labour has stormed well ahead in the polls.

It was grim reading for Truss so she did what she had to do a resigned thus triggering a one-week leadership contest to find her successor but many people would seemingly prefer a general election.

Even if she had stubbornly decided to carry on as PM the mood of the nation wasn't good and if you thought what Tory MPs were saying about her was bad wait until you hear what the general public thought.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Shortly after Truss announced her resignation reporters were sent out onto the streets of the UK to record the time-honoured tradition of the vox pop and there were some crackers.

We'll start with this lady who just happens to be the mother of comedy producer Gina Lyons who when asked if she'd heard about Truss's exit simply replied "Yeah, I know. Good. She was rubbish."

Can't say fairer then that.

Then we had this very candid couple in Winchester who called Truss's departure "very good news" and that her policies were trying to "destroy the country." They also backed the calls for a general election and said they would favour Rishi Sunak as the next PM because he's "at least got a brain on him."

Not everyone was happy though. Spare a thought for this poor chap who thought that Truss could survive only to be told while on BBC News that she had gone.

It is a simple and fundamental principle that the government derives its democratic legitimacy from the people. The future of the country must not be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it must be decided by the people in a general election. And for this reason The Independent is calling for an election to be held. Have your say and sign our election petition by clicking here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.