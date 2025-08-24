Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake update is extremely encouraging

The heavily rumoured remake of Resident Evil Code Veronica has received an extremely encouraging update from an insider who posts regularly about the Resident Evil series.

Dusk Golem, who is understood to be a reputable insider, has claimed remakes of Resident Evil Code Veronica and Resident Evil Zero have been in the works for some time.

And the insider has given a very encouraging update about Code Veronica specifically. For context in some of what the user has posted, Dusk Golem claims many of the developers that worked on the Resident Evil 4 remake are working on the Code Veronica one.

Dusk Golem posted: "Code Veronica Remake is going super well from what I've heard, like Resident Evil 4 levels of good (which is funny since a lot of the same people). Going so well that it's actually ahead of their internal schedule and they're very confident in what they're making.

"Resident Evil games usually take a while because they will do multiple versions of areas / segments and try to determine if its good, needs to be redone, scrapped, how it fits in the whole, etc. Sometimes whole project reboots. Code Veronica apparently going great."

To be clear, Resident Evil Code Veronica, and Resident Evil Zero for that matter, have not been confirmed by Capcom.

Resident Evil Code Veronica first released in 2000 and it was the first game in the series to use real-time 3D environments and dynamic camera movement.



It takes place three months after Resident Evil 2 and the concurrent destruction of Raccoon City in Resident Evil 3.

Claire Redfield and her brother Chris are back as they try to survive an outbreak on a remote prison island in the Southern Ocean and a research facility in Antarctica.

It's one of the most beloved games in the series because it was the first real-time 3D Resident Evil title, it has a strong story and brilliant characters throughout.

