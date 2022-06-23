Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene told a British reporter to “go back to your country” after being asked about guns, mass school shootings and the difference between the US and the UK.

It is unclear when the incident took place, but the Representative for Georgia appeared to boast about her comments to the reporter as she posted a clip on Twitter on Wednesday 23 June.

Along with the short video, she wrote: “When British press wants to argue about our God-given American gun rights, my answer is: ‘go back to your own country.’”

An unnamed British reporter can be heard saying to Greene: “But I understand that we don’t have guns in the UK, that is true, but we don’t have mass shootings either.

“Children aren’t scared to go to school.”

Greene yelled back to her: “You have mass stabbings, lady. You have all kinds of murder and you’ve got laws against that.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The reporter responded: “Nothing like the same rates here.”

“Well, you can go back to your country and worry about your no guns. We like ours here,” Greene then told the reporter.

Greene’s defence of guns comes just one month after an 18-year-old gunman fatally shot nineteen students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.

The tragedy once again raised the contentious issue of gun control and on Tuesday, a historic bi-partisan gun bill passed in the Senate after decades of stalemate.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act would require an expansion of background checks for those purchasing firearms and would help states in implementing red-flag laws that would allow authorities to remove firearms from those deemed dangerous.

Among those who voted for the bill to proceed were 14 Republicans, who Greene attempted to shame, claiming on Twitter: “These Republican Senators are helping Democrats confiscate your guns.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.