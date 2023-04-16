Critics have been reacting on social media after it was emerged that Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly spent $65,000 in campaign funds on installing a fence at her home.

Federal Election Commission records allegedly show Greene’s campaign expenditures, with the schedule B itemized disbursements pointing to money spent on the fence.

A payment to Bartow Fence Company Inc for the installation of an "additional security fence for residence” is included on that list and is recorded as $65,257.49 [£52,562].

FEC rules allow candidates to spend campaign funds on personal security and therefore the expenditure is not illegal.

According to RawStory, the expenditure is however more than $10,000 more than the median household income in her district.

It’s also far more than a typical homeowner spends on fence installation. HomeAdvisor estimates that a typical homeowner spends between $1,400 and $4,500.

It’s safe to say the reports have not gone down well on social media.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

RawStory editor Dave Levinthal wrote: “MAGA: ‘Build the wall!’ MTG: ‘Build the $65,000 home security fence with campaign donations’.”

Another said: “MaGa. Draining the swamp. LOL.”

“Well if it ain’t Mrs. Outrage herself,” one more added.

“Can't wait to see her lame excuse for this one. The lie is coming,” a user commented.

Some joked about the reports, with one saying: "Its not working, she is still getting out.”

It’s not the first time the right-wing Republican, who represents Georgia in the US Congress, has made headlines this month.

When former US president Donald Trump arrived in New York to face charges related to an alleged hush money payment (an allegation he denies), Marjorie Taylor Greene visited the state to show her support – and she made it very clear that she wasn’t impressed with the place.

The Independent reached out to Greene’s representatives for comment.

