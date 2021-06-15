A Republican congresswoman was forced to apologise after comparing coronavirus face masks to the Holocaust but people didn’t forgive her.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who represents Georgia, sparked controversy in May when she called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “mentally ill” for supporting mask mandates and compared them to wearing “gold stars” - used in the Holocaust to identify Jewish people.

Speaking on the Real America’s Voice network show The Water Cooler, she said: “We can look back at a time in history when people were told to wear a gold star, and ... they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. This is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

Following sustained backlash, Taylor Greene doubled down on her comments. She tweeted out a news story about a supermarket chain that planned to allow vaccinated workers to go maskless and said: “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star.”

She also told a journalist: “I said nothing wrong. Any rational Jewish person didn’t like what happened in Nazi Germany, and any rational Jewish person doesn’t like what’s happening with overbearing mask mandates and overbearing vaccine policies.”

Right...

But now, she has had a moment of enlightenment by learning what actually happened during the Holocaust on a jolly school trip/ PR stunt to US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC that apparently opened her eyes but left everyone else rolling theirs.

Speaking to the press after he trip she said: “I always want to remind everyone, I’m very much a normal person.

“When you make a mistake, you should own it and I have made a mistake and it’s really bothered me for a couple of weeks now.

“This afternoon I visited the Holocaust museum. The Holocaust is - there’s nothing comparable to it. It happened and, you know, over six million Jewish people were murdered.” No s**t...

“The horrors of the Holocaust are something that some people don’t even believe happened, and some people deny, but there is no comparison to the Holocaust. There are words that I have said and remarks that I have made that I know are offensive and for that I want to apologise.”

