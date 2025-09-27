Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again commented on the circumstances surrounding the January 6 riot at the US Capitol building back in 2021, this time branding the infamous event a “fedsurrection”.

The Trump supporter, who has pushed conspiracy theories about “weather modification” and QAnon (the baseless and unfounded theory that Trump is at war with Satan-worshipping paedophiles in America’s elite), said back in 2022 that “no one can convince” her that Trump supporters were behind January 6.

And it seems she is continuing to insist the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement wasn’t behind the insurrection, writing on Twitter/X on Friday: “MAGA doesn’t do things like that.

“We don’t riot. We don’t loot. We are not the party of violence.

“The left is.”

This is despite video evidence of rioters being heard chanting “hang Mike Pence” at the Capitol, after the then vice president refused to overturn the 2020 election which Trump had falsely claimed was ‘stolen’ from him.

Not only that, but Marine Corps veteran and former State Department official in Trump’s administration, Federico Klein, was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for his involvement in the January 6 riot.

Video captured him encouraging other rioters to attack police and chanting “fight for Trump”.

Another Twitter/X user responded to Greene with another fact relating to the insurrection and its aftermath, asking her why Trump "pardoned those who assaulted police officers”:

More than 1,500 supporters charged with crimes linked to January 6 were granted clemency by Trump at the start of his second term in January.

Other social media accounts also criticised Greene’s “serious cope”:

“You can’t change what January 6 was,” wrote one:

Another referenced the dystopian novel 1984:

Greene’s tweet comes after claims surfaced online that the FBI “embedded” 274 plain-clothed agents in the January 6 riot – something fact-checking website LeadStories has said is “not true”.

Why not read...



Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.