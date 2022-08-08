MTG says 'no one can convince' her Trump supporters were behind Jan 6 riot

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she believes Antifa were behind the January 6 riots - and "no one can convince" her that it was Donald Trump supporters.

“I was very upset. I never expected anything like that," she told 2020 election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell.

"I thought, 'this is Antifa', and no one can convince me it was so-called Trump supporters, and we know there’s a lot wrong there, and I cannot wait for investigations, a real investigation."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.