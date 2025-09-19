Watch: MTG and Jasmine Crockett argue over Charlie Kirk murder suspect's MAGA ties

Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a heated debate about the political affiliations of the man accused of murdering conservative activist Charlie Kirk during the House Oversight Committee hearing.

Crockett pushed back against claims that Democrats or left‑wing rhetoric were to blame, citing Yahoo News - who reported the shooter's grandmother had claimed their whole family were MAGA supporters.

Greene responded by denying the accused had any MAGA affiliation, arguing instead that the suspect had left‑leaning views and was “very much integrated” into far‑left online spaces.

The debate has reignited tensions over political violence, and many Democrats have accused Republican figures of rushing to politicise the tragedy.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings