Trump just declassified some files - but no, still not 'those' files

US president Donald Trump has long faced calls to release documents pertaining to the convicted sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein – referred to as the ‘Epstein files’ – and this week, he said he would order his administration to declassify records about which he has been “asked by many people”.

But no, not the Epstein files, but rather information concerning the pilot Amelia Earhart, who disappeared in 1937 while attempting to circumnavigate the world.

Taking to his Truth Social platform on Friday, Trump wrote: “I have been asked by many people about the life and times of Amelia Earhart, such an interesting story, and would I consider declassifying and releasing everything about her, in particular, her last, fatal flight!

“She was an Aviation Pioneer, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, and achieved many other Aviation ‘firsts.’ She disappeared in the South Pacific while trying to become the first woman to fly around the World. Amelia made it almost three quarters around the World before she suddenly, and without notice, vanished, never to be seen again.

“Her disappearance, almost 90 years ago, has captivated millions. I am ordering my Administration to declassify and release all Government Records related to Amelia Earhart, her final trip, and everything else about her. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

And California governor Gavin Newsom, who has been ridiculing the president by emulating his unique way of writing social media posts, was among those who mocked Trump’s failure to release the files everyone’s been asking for:

“Best I can do is Amelia Earhart’s flight logs,” joked another:

A third commented: “Unless Amelia Earhart crashed on Epstein Island, nobody gives a s***”:

Podcaster Ed Krassenstein asked: “Why doesn’t [Trump] make a post like this calling for the release of all the Epstein files?”

And journalist Aaron Rupar quipped that it was a case of Trump mishearing America’s demands:

The remarks came on the same day that House Democrats released more documents relating to Epstein, including meeting itineraries, a flight manifest and redacted financial transactions.

