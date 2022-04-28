Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) claimed that Christians are helping migrants because Satan runs the church.

The politician, whose website praises her "strong Christian faith", recently had a conversation with Michael Voris, a right-wing activist and founder of Church Militant.

In a clip from the interview, which was shared on Twitter by Right Wing Watch, Voris asked Greene about Catholic organizations in America that are using federal funding to help resettle the undocumented immigrants and refugees in the country.

"What it is, is Satan's controlling the church," Greene responded.

"The church is not doing its job, and it's not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it's not adhering to what the word of God says we're supposed to do and how we're supposed to live."

She also said that Christian groups suggest people should take care of migrants, but they are "destroying our laws" and taking "unreal advantage of "the American taxpayer."

"And it means pushing a globalist policy on the American people and forcing America to become something that we are not supposed to be."

Greene further suggested that the US government should quell foreign aid to the home countries of the undocumented immigrants who have "illegally" invaded.

Greene's sentiments landed her a rebuke from the Catholic League, which is an organization that defends the religious and civil rights of Catholics.

Bill Donahue, the group's president, said that the Georgia lawmaker was a "disgrace" and needed to apologise.

"She had plenty of opportunities to make rational criticisms of the agency, but instead, she slandered the entire Catholic Church," he said.

He also added that they would be "contacting House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy" about the incident and that he has "a loose cannon on his hands."

Voris, who is an active supporter of former President Donald Trump, made the claim that Catholics support men like Trump because they don't "see any trace of masculinity in their religious leaders" anymore.

And in 2020, he warned that not voting for the former commander-in-chief would cause Christians to be "identified, hunted down, declared 'illegal'" for an imaginary reason.

The very next following the interview with Voris, Greene testified in a hearing about whether or not she is qualified for reelection in Gerogia.

She is being accused of assisting the January 6 ,2021 attack on Capitol Hill, which could be viewed as a violation of the 14th Amendment prohibition on members of Congress partaking in an "insurrection or rebellion."

When asked if "the Declaration of Independence refers to King George as a tyrant" by Andrew Celli, a lawyer representing challengers at the hearing, she said that she didn't have 'the history books" in front of her and didn't know which one Celli was referencing.

In October 2021, Greene went on Real American Voices and said that the insurrection on the Capitol was "just a riot" and what we think ou about what our Declaration of Independence says it says to overthrow tyrants."

